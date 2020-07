Michaela Coel Explains Why She Turned Down $1 Million from Netflix Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Michaela Coel is having another breakout moment with the BBC/HBO series I May Destroy You, which many people are already calling one of the best TV shows of the year. The 32-year-old actress and writer says that she originally pitched the show to Netflix and the streaming service offered her $1 million for the show, [...] 👓 View full article

