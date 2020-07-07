Selma Blair Posts Moving Message After the Death of Nick Cordero Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Selma Blair steps out with her boyfriend Ron Carlson to do some shopping at the Farmers Market on Sunday (July 5) in Studio City, Calif. The 48-year-old Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram later that day to post a moving message about the death of actor Nick Cordero, who died after spending over 90 days [...] 👓 View full article

