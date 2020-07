Ahem! Prachi Desai reminds Ajay Devgn to tag other Bol Bachchan actors in his tweet Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Ajay Devgn marked eight years since the release of his film, Bol Bachchan (2012), on Monday by posting a throwback picture of co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan (who did a cameo) from the set of Rohit Shetty's directorial venture.







When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji)รฐยŸย™ยรฐยŸยยป... ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article