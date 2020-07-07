Jess Glynne Turned Down From Posh Restaurant Following "Discrimination" Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It's a social media row...



*Jess Glynne* has lit up social media after claiming she was discriminated against by a London restaurant.



The pop songwriter attempted to gain entry to Sexy Fish in Central London, but was dressed in ultra-casual fashion.



The restaurant refused to grant her entry, leading *Jess Glynne* and a friend to try somewhere else.



Deciding she had been 'discriminated against' the singer put her claims on social media, causing a fire-storm.



While some decried the restaurant's policy, others pointed out she wasn't wearing a mask, and didn't meet the dress code; "just because you're famous doesn't mean you don't need to dress up nice to go out!"



Here's the post.







Dear @sexyfishlondon I turned up to your restaurant looking like this and you looked me and my friend up and down and said no you can’t come in and your restaurant was EMPTY. I then went to amazonicolondon who… https://t.co/QHJhDgRciy



— Jess Glynne (@JessGlynne) July 6, 2020



