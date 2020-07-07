Kasabian's Tom Meighan To Appear In Court Charged With Assault Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

He left the band earlier this week...



Former *Kasabian* frontman *Tom Meighan* is set to appear in court today (July 7th) accused of assault.



The frontman departed from the group yesterday (July 6th) with the move said to be by "mutual consent".



Blaming "personal issues" the statement then said the singer "wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track".



Now *NME reports* that Tom Meighan will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (July 7th) having been accused of an incident of assault by beating on April 9th.



As yet, there's no further information. When news of his departure from Kasabian broke, Tom Meighan re-shared the band's statement, and added:



“Following today’s announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I’m in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I’ll be seeing you all very soon.”



*UPDATE: *



*Guardian reports* that Tom Meighan's appearance took place earlier today. He was charged with assaulting ex-partner Vikki Ager on April 9th; the court was told a child witnessed the incident, and called 999 to gain help.



Prosecutor Naeem Valli told the court that the child “sounded panicked and afraid” while making the call, while the victim could be heard saying “get off me, get off me”.



The court also heard that the former Kasabian star “smelt heavily of intoxicants” as he assaulted Ager. Officers attending the incident described Ager as being “visibly upset”, while Meighan was said to be “uncooperative and aggressive”.



- - -



Further updates have emerged from *Martin Fricker*. Tom Meighan admitted to the assault, with further details emerging:



"CCTV shows him striking the victim and dragging her by her ankles into the back garden of their home during lockdown in April."



The singer's lawyer called the court appearance "a personal humiliation" adding: "Music has been a great passion in his life and to lose the opportunity to play with his band is a huge personal loss, but something he accepts is of his own making."



The judge admitted Tom Meighan could have been sent to prison, but is instead ordered to do 200 hours unpaid service in the community.



