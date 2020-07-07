Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Arrive in Court, His Lawyer Exclaims He's Not 'A Wife Beater'
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive separately at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on Tuesday (July 7) in London, England. Johnny is suing a tabloid newspaper for libel over allegations written about his marriage to Amber. Specifically, he is defending himself against claims that he abused her throughout the course of their marriage, and [...]
Johnny Depp has arrived at the High Court in London ahead of his libel case against The Sun. The Hollywood star is suing the tabloid’a publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a “wife beater” and referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked his ex-wife Amber...
Johnny Depp has arrived at the high court in London for the start of his libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'...