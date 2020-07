NBC New York Kristian Alfonso, one of the most recognizable faces on “Days of Our Lives,” is leaving her role on the daytime dra… https://t.co/FennYIDGCw 2 minutes ago

Eric Sturrock RT @soapoperafan: Saying goodbye as @kristianalfonso has made a statement that she's leaving #DaysofourLives - We wish you the very best!… 6 minutes ago

NBC10 Philadelphia ‘Days of Our Lives' Star Kristian Alfonso Leaving the Show After Nearly 40 Years https://t.co/5fjJr8Lv3P https://t.co/0NBHhiZjoU 8 minutes ago

NBC Chicago ‘Days of Our Lives' Star Kristian Alfonso Leaving the Show After Nearly 40 Years https://t.co/Jv0f3oOpTP https://t.co/FagXHaJKY6 8 minutes ago

Miss Peepers I used to be a big fan of Hope on @daysofourlives 😬 Kristian Alfonso Is Leaving ‘Days of Our Lives’ After 37 Years https://t.co/c1eUjAOvSi 12 minutes ago

Eliel Sepulchro Kristian Alfonso is leaving 'Days of Our Lives' after 37 years https://t.co/jo4jMUvYNW (and https://t.co/W6cEmBcgU4… https://t.co/9KUCS51tke 12 minutes ago

Caris Adel 37 years!!!!!!! And she still looks exactly the same 🤣🤣 https://t.co/yXlwYZDqpc 15 minutes ago