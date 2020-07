You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids are spoiling love life



John Legend admitted he and Chrissy Teigen's kids are spoiling their sex life and they have to fit their intimate moments around their children's schedules. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:49 Published 1 week ago John Legend helping Chrissy Teigen 'as much as possible' as she recovers from surgery



John Legend is apparently doing all he can to help his wife Chrissy Teigen recover after she went under the knife to have her breast implants removed earlier this month, and he’s shared that she’s.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago John Legend reveals family are helping Chrissy Teigen recover from breast implant removal



'All of Me' singer John Legend revealed the whole family have been helping his wife Chrissy Teigen recover from her breast implant removal surgery. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this