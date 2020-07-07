Global  
 

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Reason Why She's Stepping Back From 'KUWTK' & Slams Rumors She Doesn't Want to Work

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Kourtney Kardashian will have a limited role in the future on Keeping Up with the Kardashians after expressing that she wanted to quit doing the show several months back. Now, Kourtney is revealing to Vogue Arabia why she made this decision. “I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years… I was feeling unfulfilled [...]
News video: Kourtney Kardashian speaks out about 'toxic' environment of KUWTK

Kourtney Kardashian speaks out about 'toxic' environment of KUWTK 01:00

 In a cover interview for Vogue Arabia’s July/August issue.the mother of three shed some light on her decision to step away from the spotlight, noting that she started to feel unfulfilled.“Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality...

