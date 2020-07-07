|
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Reason Why She's Stepping Back From 'KUWTK' & Slams Rumors She Doesn't Want to Work
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Kourtney Kardashian will have a limited role in the future on Keeping Up with the Kardashians after expressing that she wanted to quit doing the show several months back. Now, Kourtney is revealing to Vogue Arabia why she made this decision. “I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years… I was feeling unfulfilled [...]
