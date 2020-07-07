G Herbo Can’t Wait For Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Legends Never Die Album: “You Was Really My Lil Brother” Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Chicago rapper G Herbo is riding for Juice WRLD in 72 hours. The hip-hop entertainer has shared his support for a much-needed Legends Never Die posthumous album gearing up to drop. Herbo x Juice Heading into Tuesday, G went to his social media pages to share Juice’s LP artwork. Herbo also dug deeper and referenced […]



The post G Herbo Can’t Wait For Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Legends Never Die Album: “You Was Really My Lil Brother” appeared first on . Chicago rapper G Herbo is riding for Juice WRLD in 72 hours. The hip-hop entertainer has shared his support for a much-needed Legends Never Die posthumous album gearing up to drop. Herbo x Juice Heading into Tuesday, G went to his social media pages to share Juice’s LP artwork. Herbo also dug deeper and referenced […]The post G Herbo Can’t Wait For Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Legends Never Die Album: “You Was Really My Lil Brother” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this