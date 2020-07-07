|
G Herbo Can’t Wait For Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Legends Never Die Album: “You Was Really My Lil Brother”
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Chicago rapper G Herbo is riding for Juice WRLD in 72 hours. The hip-hop entertainer has shared his support for a much-needed Legends Never Die posthumous album gearing up to drop. Herbo x Juice Heading into Tuesday, G went to his social media pages to share Juice’s LP artwork. Herbo also dug deeper and referenced […]
The post G Herbo Can’t Wait For Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Legends Never Die Album: “You Was Really My Lil Brother” appeared first on .
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this