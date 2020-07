J Balvin, Karol G & Bad Bunny Lead Premios Juventud 2020 Nominations: Full List Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Univision announced the 2020 Premios Juventud nominees with J Balvin, Karol G, and Bad Bunny leading the pack. See the full list on Billboard. 👓 View full article

