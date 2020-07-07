Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamie Foxx On Kanye West Running For President: “Ain’t Got Time For The Bullsh*t!”

SOHH Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Jamie Foxx On Kanye West Running For President: “Ain’t Got Time For The Bullsh*t!”Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx isn’t looking to have Kanye West run the country. The popular crooner and actor has stepped forward to weigh-in on the possibility of Yeezy’s name popping up on the presidential election ballot. Foxx x Yeezy This week, Jamie low-key crept into the comments section of former NBA champion and current […]

The post Jamie Foxx On Kanye West Running For President: “Ain’t Got Time For The Bullsh*t!” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jamie Foxx confirms Mike Tyson biopic is moving forward [Video]

Jamie Foxx confirms Mike Tyson biopic is moving forward

Jamie Foxx has confirmed the "ball is rolling" on his Mike Tyson biopic, and he has started an intense training regime to get into shape.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published
Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum attend George Floyd memorial service [Video]

Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum attend George Floyd memorial service

Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum sat side-by-side as they paid their respects to George Floyd at this memorial service in Texas on Tuesday (09.06.20), where Ne-You fought back the tears as he performed an..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others Attend George Floyd's Funeral [Video]

Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others Attend George Floyd's Funeral

Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others Attend George Floyd's Funeral The Fountain of Praise church in Houston released a partial list of attendees for George Floyd's funeral on Tuesday. ABC13..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

Tweets about this

DonPayne17

Mentally Il Duce RT @Gold_blooded5: Jamie Foxx Calls Out Kanye West For Being A ‘Clown’ With Presidential Bid: We Don’t ‘Have Time’ For This 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https:/… 3 minutes ago

liroso

liroso RT @BlueSt0rmRising: Jamie Foxx Calls Out Kanye West For Being A ‘Clown’ With Presidential Bid: We Don’t ‘Have Time’ For This. https://t.c… 9 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Jamie Foxx On Kanye West Running For President: "Ain't Got Time For The Bullsh*t!" https://t.co/T6qaZrni77 https://t.co/75rps2dkmt 10 minutes ago

CYablon

Carolyn Yablon RT @tack_sharp: Jamie Foxx Calls Out Kanye West After Rapper’s Presidential Run Announcement https://t.co/Jhxy1uUo4z 28 minutes ago

evilcarlos

evilcarlos Jamie Foxx Calls Out Kanye West After Rapper’s Presidential Run Announcement https://t.co/4Ml92iDbiz 38 minutes ago

tack_sharp

Yo Wassup? 🗽🇺🇸🌊🌈🐾🐾🐾 Jamie Foxx Calls Out Kanye West After Rapper’s Presidential Run Announcement https://t.co/Jhxy1uUo4z 39 minutes ago

antonio_hickman

Occupy Wall Street RT @dierdrelewis: Jamie Foxx Calls Out Kanye West After Rapper’s Presidential Run Announcement https://t.co/qHB88ZHsx0 40 minutes ago

dierdrelewis

RIP Trayvon Martin Jamie Foxx Calls Out Kanye West After Rapper’s Presidential Run Announcement https://t.co/qHB88ZHsx0 48 minutes ago