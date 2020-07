Charlamagne Tha God Tapped To Host Weekly Comedy Central Show After Newsmaking Biden Interview Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Charlamagne, who's interview with Kanye West and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have gone viral in the past, got the show a month after former Vice President Joe Biden said "If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me for Trump, then you ain’t black" on The Breakfast Club. Charlamagne, who's interview with Kanye West and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have gone viral in the past, got the show a month after former Vice President Joe Biden said "If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me for Trump, then you ain’t black" on The Breakfast Club. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Called Out For History Of Racism



Charlamagne Tha God has called pout Joe Biden for his history of racism in the Senate. In a chat with CNN on Tuesday evening, Charlamagne was happy with Biden's speech in Philadelphia following days.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published on June 4, 2020 What's Behind Biden's 'You Ain't Black' Gaffe?



Joe Biden recently appeared on the popular African American radio show “The Breakfast Club” with radio host Charlamagne tha God. Biden said "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on May 29, 2020 Radio Host: Biden Will Depress The Black Vote



On Sunday, host of Breakfast Club radio Charlamagne tha God said Joe Biden could depress the black vote. "On top of possible Russian interference and voter suppression, Democrats have to worry about.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published on May 25, 2020

Tweets about this