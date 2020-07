You Might Like

Tweets about this Jeremías Bizantino RT @wmag: Thandie Newton is speaking out about her experiences with sexism and racism in Hollywood. https://t.co/nWvXaHxMx9 17 minutes ago AbudS RT @JustJared: Thandie Newton revealed she turned down a role in 2000's "Charlie's Angels" movie after this interaction with Sony's Amy Pas… 20 minutes ago JustJared.com Thandie Newton revealed she turned down a role in 2000's "Charlie's Angels" movie after this interaction with Sony'… https://t.co/FcQHtgpooI 23 minutes ago W Magazine Thandie Newton is speaking out about her experiences with sexism and racism in Hollywood. https://t.co/nWvXaHxMx9 27 minutes ago aa RT @treytylor: Thandie Newton was almost in Charlie's Angels (!) but turned it down (rightly) https://t.co/cg5NcyjWml https://t.co/AQgFWNsm… 47 minutes ago 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 Thandie Newton was almost in Charlie's Angels (!) but turned it down (rightly) https://t.co/cg5NcyjWml https://t.co/AQgFWNsm02 1 hour ago