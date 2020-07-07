Global  

Prince Harry Shares Rare Glimpse at Los Angeles Residence in New Video

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Prince Harry is featured in a recorded video where he speaks about the “challenges of digging deep to find resilience.” The video was played at the Opening Ceremony of the AIDS 2020 Conference. If you don’t know, Prince Harry is the cofounder of the charity Sentebale, which helps children impacted by HIV in Lesotho and [...]
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan talk race and equal rights

Prince Harry and Meghan talk race and equal rights 00:56

 Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan spoke about race and equal rights to young leaders on Wednesday on a video call with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

