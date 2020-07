Thandie Newton Turned Down 'Charlie's Angels' Role After This Interaction with Sony's Amy Pascal Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Thandie Newton didn’t end up doing One of the biggest movies I didn’t end up doing was because the director said to me, “I can’t wait for this. The first shot is going to be … You’re going to think it’s like yellow lines down a road, and you pull back and you realize it’s [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Westworld Season 3 - Analysis with Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson



Westworld: Analysis | Filming Season 3 – Thandie Newton & Tessa Thompson | | HBO Step into analysis. Tessa Thompson and Thandie Newton share their experiences filming Season 3. #HBO.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 04:23 Published on May 11, 2020

Tweets about this