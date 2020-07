Writer Claims Prince Andrew Videotaped by Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Writer Christina Oxenberg, who reportedly had a number of run-ins with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, claimed in an interview on Monday that Prince Andrew was "one of many Johns" who "were video-taped by Ghislaine."