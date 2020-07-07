Billie Eilish Was Almost Sent To Therapy By Her Parents Because of Justin Bieber
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () We all know Billie Eilish is one of the biggest fans of Justin Bieber! In the return of her me & dad radio on Apple Music, the 18-year-old musician’s mom Maggie revealed that Billie‘s love for Justin almost caused them to send her to therapy. “Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, [...]
Justin Bieber filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual assault. According to CNN, the women posted their allegations on Twitter, one of them saying it happened..