Billie Eilish Was Almost Sent To Therapy By Her Parents Because of Justin Bieber

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
We all know Billie Eilish is one of the biggest fans of Justin Bieber! In the return of her me & dad radio on Apple Music, the 18-year-old musician’s mom Maggie revealed that Billie‘s love for Justin almost caused them to send her to therapy. “Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, [...]
