Lindsay Ell Opens Up About Being Raped Twice As She Drops New Single Dedicated To Survivors Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lindsay Ell is opening up about being a survivor of not just one, but two rapes. The 31-year-old country singer talked to People about her experiences as she drops a special new song dedicated to rape survivors. β€œI was raped when I was 13, and it happened again when I was 21,” Lindsay says. β€œThe [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

