WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Admits She Hasn’t Seen Mary Trump Book But Insists ‘It is a Book of Falsehoods’
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that she hasn't seen Mary Trump's new tell-all book, yet repeatedly insisted that the tome is a "book of falsehoods."
