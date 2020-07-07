Global  

WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Admits She Hasn’t Seen Mary Trump Book But Insists ‘It is a Book of Falsehoods’

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that she hasn't seen Mary Trump's new tell-all book, yet repeatedly insisted that the tome is a "book of falsehoods."
News video: White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against

White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture" 00:33

 During Monday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany kept quiet. McEnany would not say whether President Trump supports flying the Confederate flag or is against it. "What we're seeing across the nation is this vast cancel culture, where we're going to tear down our...

