Billie Eilish's Parents Almost Sent Her To Therapy Because Of Her Obsession With Justin Bieber

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Billie Eilish was almost sent to therapy over her obsession with Justin Bieber. During a brand new episode of her me & dad radio on Apple Music, Billie‘s mom, Maggie, confessed that she and Billie‘s dad, Patrick, almost sent her to therapy over Billie’s excessive love for Justin. “Driving to the dance studio with Billie, [...]
