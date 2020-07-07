Global  

At libel trial, Depp blasts Amber Heard's 'sick' abuse claim

Japan Today Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp said Tuesday that ex-wife Amber Heard had made “sick” claims of abuse and falsely branded him a monster, as the actor testified in a UK libel…
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown 00:51

 Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at London’s High Court for a legal showdown.

