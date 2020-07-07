Amanda Marsh Says That First 'Bachelor' Star Alex Michel Is Married & Has Kids: 'It's Impressive How Hidden He Is'
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Amanda Marsh has revealed that her ex, the first Bachelor star ever, Alex Michel is a happily married man. During her interview on the US Weekly podcast, the first winner of the franchise opened up about what she’s been doing since the show and shined a light on just where Alex disappeared to. Alex was [...]
This Day in History: Major League Baseball’s First All-Star Game Is Held July 6, 1933 Hailed as "The Game of the Century," it took place at Comiskey Park in Chicago. For the first time in MLB history, the best players from each division would compete on the same team. MLB took a hard hit during the...