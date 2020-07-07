Remember Mariah Carey’s Bottle Cap Challenge? Here’s the Blooper You Didn’t See
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Mariah Carey's whistle tones can blow the cap off any bottle per her 2019 Bottle Cap Challenge clip. On the one-year anniversary of the video today (July 7), the megastar shared some strong-winded bloopers.
This woman decided to give the Baskbetaball Beer Challenge a go. She balanced a beer bottle on a basketball and dropped the ball to the ground. As the ball hit the floor, it launched the beer bottle into the air. The woman caught it and took a swig as she succeeded. She went on to attempt the...
These friends decided to perform you're out challenge. They stood in a circle and threw a plastic bottle in the air and waited for it to hit one of their heads. Whoever got hit was out until one person..
Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:10Published
Tweets about this
Jan Jansen Music Remember Mariah Carey’s Bottle Cap Challenge? Here’s the Blooper You Didn’t See https://t.co/2eKxiBlV3y #billboard… https://t.co/nuJa0zamfX 36 minutes ago
D A N RT @TBYGlAW: remember when mariah carey used her high notes to get the cap off a bottle.. how tf? 😳 https://t.co/hxiLXINKI1 2 days ago
joe remember when mariah carey used her high notes to get the cap off a bottle.. how tf? 😳 https://t.co/hxiLXINKI1 2 days ago