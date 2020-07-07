Global  

One News Page

Remember Mariah Carey’s Bottle Cap Challenge? Here’s the Blooper You Didn’t See

Billboard.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Mariah Carey's whistle tones can blow the cap off any bottle per her 2019 Bottle Cap Challenge clip. On the one-year anniversary of the video today (July 7), the megastar shared some strong-winded bloopers.
