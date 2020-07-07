Tiffany Haddish Chops Her Hair Off On Instagram Live: 'I've Been Talking About This For A Long Time'
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Tiffany Haddish is showing off her new look after chopping off all her hair during an Instagram live. The 40-year-old actress and producer did the chop herself during a live stream and fans immediately expressed their concern about Tiffany, making sure she was okay in quarantine still. While doing the cut, Tiffany was laughing through [...]
DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA — A Chinese man from Dongguan, Guangdong province was suffering from long time constipation and decided that he'd try his hand at something different, so he forced a live eel into his bum to try and relieve his suffering.
According to the report via Miaopai on the 21st...
Einstein loves to watch the squirrel play outside, so it's fitting that he would enjoy playing with toy squirrels inside! He waves to the family of toy squirrels who has nested in the trunk of a plush..