Paloma Faith Says Her U.S. Crossover Stalled Because She Was Told to Reshoot a Video Kissing a Black Man

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Paloma Faith is opening up about a career choice. The 38-year-old “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” singer revealed that she was asked to reshoot a music video for the 2014 hit song in an interview with Samira Ahmed for an Intelligence Squared+ online event in June. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paloma [...]
