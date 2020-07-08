Global  
 

Quavo Proves Saweetie’s Riding W/ Him Forever In New Steamy Motorcycle Pic Together: “Ride My Bike”

Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Quavo Proves Saweetie’s Riding W/ Him Forever In New Steamy Motorcycle Pic Together: “Ride My Bike”Atlanta rapper Quavo loves to remind fans Saweetie is really off the dating market. The hip-hop star went online this week to share some gushy relationship goals to the masses courtesy of a steamy pic of them together on a motorcycle. Quavo x Saweetie On Tuesday, the Migos leader hit up Instagram with a must-like […]

