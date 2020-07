Ravi Sen RT @Shanoozeing: https://t.co/M6daRuLixR Thank you @firstpost 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 14 hours ago Tellychakkar.com @AnushkaSharma on her Production house #AnushkaSharma #Bollywood #Tellychakkar https://t.co/BACMQF2JWF 2 days ago Dynamite News Bollywood: 'I'm proud of our body of work'- Anushka Sharma on her production house, clutter-breaking content… https://t.co/bBZJuv9UsN 3 days ago Devdiscourse 'I'm proud of our body of work': Anushka Sharma on her production house, clutter-breaking content https://t.co/TFDKFL0wFh 3 days ago Priya RT @Kaydeesin2: So after insulting Hinduism perfectly now ‘Anushka Sharma's production house made a new***where they are using term हराम… 3 days ago The Original Celeb Facts But as this movie was made under Anushka Sharma's production house. So, it was her decision to make & she chose Nei… https://t.co/NlaKGgEZAW 4 days ago