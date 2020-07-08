Halle Berry opts out of transgender role

Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () American actor Halle Berry has pulled out of the running to play a transgender character in an upcoming untitled film following a social media backlash. Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor said during an Instagram Live interview, that she would "probably" play a transgender man in her next film role. "[The film is about] a...
