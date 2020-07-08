Johnny Depp takes stand in libel trial

Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Johnny Depp gave evidence in a London court on Tuesday, denying claims that he hit ex-wife Amber Heard and accusing her of assaulting him and depicting him as a "monster". Depp sat in the witness box in a High Court courtroom on the first day of his libel case against The Sun over an article that branded him a...
Johnny Depp has arrived at the High Court in London ahead of his libel case against The Sun. The Hollywood star is suing the tabloid’a publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a “wife beater” and referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked his ex-wife Amber...
Johnny Depp has told a High Court judge how his drug use started "at a very young age", beginning when he took one of his mother's "nerve pills".The Hollywood actor said his mother used to ask him to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published