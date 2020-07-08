Paul McCartney Sends Love to Ringo Starr on His 80th Birthday!
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Ringo Starr is officially 80! The musician celebrated his big birthday on Tuesday (July 7). Ringo‘s former Beatles bandmate and longtime friend Paul McCartney took to Twitter to send his love to Ringo on his big day. “Happy birthday SIR RICHARD alias RINGO. Have a great day my long time buddy!” Paul wrote along with [...]
Sir Ringo Starr 'plans to go on longer than 80' The music legend celebrates his 80th birthday on Tuesday (07.07.20), but Ringo has insisted his passion for making music and touring remains as strong as..
The drummer of The Fab Four will get together with former bandmate Paul McCartney to celebrate his 80th birthday on July 7 with a virtual YouTube concert for...