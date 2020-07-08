Paul McCartney Sends Love to Ringo Starr on His 80th Birthday!

Global  

Ringo Starr is officially 80! The musician celebrated his big birthday on Tuesday (July 7). Ringo‘s former Beatles bandmate and longtime friend Paul McCartney took to Twitter to send his love to Ringo on his big day. “Happy birthday SIR RICHARD alias RINGO. Have a great day my long time buddy!” Paul wrote along with [...]
