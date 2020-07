Chris Evans and Lily James spotted together in London Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Hollywood stars Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted enjoying each other's company together in London on Saturday. According to photos published by The Daily Mail and subsequent People Magazine's report, the two visited Mark's Club in Mayfair and shared a taxi together.



The 31-year-old English star was seen wearing a red... 👓 View full article