Songbird becomes first film to shoot in LA post Coronavirus lockdown: Michael Bay

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Pandemic themed thriller 'Songbird' produced by Michael Bay is poised to be the first movie to shoot in Los Angeles since the halt in movie productions owing to COVID-19. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie was slapped with a "Do Not Work" notice by SAG-AFTRA on July 2 which was immediately rescinded and has...
