'What is so frightening about equality?' Cate Blanchett on playing a historic anti-feminist in Mrs America Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The new BBC series follows Phyllis Schlafly's 1970s campaign against the Equal Rights Amendment. Nadja Sayej talks to its stars Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne and Niecy Nash 👓 View full article