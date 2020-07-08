Global  

Last respects! Law student approaches National Human Rights Commission seeking Dil Bechara's theatre release

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Though it is slated to drop digitally, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have still not given up on their demand that Dil Bechara should release in theatres. On Tuesday, Ashish Rai, a Mumbai-based law student, approached the National Human Rights Commission seeking the release of the late actor's film on the big screen. He said the...
