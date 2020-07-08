Last respects! Law student approaches National Human Rights Commission seeking Dil Bechara's theatre release
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Though it is slated to drop digitally, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have still not given up on their demand that Dil Bechara should release in theatres. On Tuesday, Ashish Rai, a Mumbai-based law student, approached the National Human Rights Commission seeking the release of the late actor's film on the big screen. He said the...
Sushant Singh Rajput is back on screen one last time as Dil Bechara trailer came out on Monday. The experience was always going to be poignant, more so given the theme of the Mukesh Chhabra’s film. The official remake of Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort’s The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara...