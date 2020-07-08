Prabhas 20 first look to release on July 10

Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () The much-awaited film of south star Prabhas is closer than ever! The makers of his upcoming next have dropped a poster for the first look of the film which will release on the 10th of July 2020. UV Creations shared the poster on their social media with the caption, "The announcement you all have been waiting for! Title & first...
Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal With Disney The former NFL player signed an overall first-look deal with the company to produce projects on “race, social injustice and the quest for equity.” Colin Kaepernick, via statement Kaepernick has already started working on his first project with the company,...