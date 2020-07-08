Global  

Prabhas 20 first look to release on July 10

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The much-awaited film of south star Prabhas is closer than ever! The makers of his upcoming next have dropped a poster for the first look of the film which will release on the 10th of July 2020. UV Creations shared the poster on their social media with the caption, "The announcement you all have been waiting for! Title & first...
