Walter Mercado, Remembered, With 'Mucho Mucho Amor' Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Walter Mercado found his way into many tens of millions of homes as a television astrologer. A new Netflix documentary looks at his life and what he meant to the people who watched him. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mucho Mucho Amor The Legend of Walter Mercado Documentary Movie



Mucho Mucho Amor The Legend of Walter Mercado Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Every day for decades, Walter Mercado -- the iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer -- mesmerized 120 million.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:05 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this