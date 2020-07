Jude Law in talks to play Captain Hook in Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Hollywood star Jude Law is in negotiations to play Disney villain Captain Hook in the studio's live-action movie "Peter Pan & Wendy". According to Variety, David Lowery, who directed "Pete's Dragon" for the studio, will helm the project. Lowery has co-written the script with Toby Halbrooks.



If the deal is locked, Law would... 👓 View full article