Angel D'Lite Flips Britney Spears On Ravey New EP Wednesday, 8 July 2020

It's out shortly on Banoffee Pies...



London producer *Angel D'Lite* pits rave energy against a cheeky Britney Spears sample on their new EP.



The producer previously released under the A Boy From Outer Space alias, before deciding to switch things up.



Bristol's Banoffee Pies Records houses Angel D'Lite's debut EP, and 'Dolphins Have Sex For Pleasure' is a vivid blast of hi-res club flavours.



Leaning on the white heat of rave, lead cut 'Crystalz' is a high-octane offering, one that blasts '93 style electronics into a warped Britney Spears sample.



The full EP is complimented by two more tracks and a broken beat dubber from JAY, making this essential club fare.



Listen to 'Crystalz' below.



Dolphins Have Sex For Pleasure by ANGEL D'LITE



