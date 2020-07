Fox’s Kilmeade Rips ‘Power Hungry’ Cuomo for Holding Back on Reopening Schools: ‘How Could You Throw in the Towel in June?’ Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Fox News' *Brian Kilmeade* dug into New York Governor *Andrew Cuomo* for his reluctance to support reopening schools at the end of summer despite the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Linda Johnson RT @Mediaite: Fox's Kilmeade Rips 'Power Hungry' Cuomo for Holding Back on Reopening Schools: 'How Could You Throw in the Towel in June?' h… 11 minutes ago Mediaite Fox's Kilmeade Rips 'Power Hungry' Cuomo for Holding Back on Reopening Schools: 'How Could You Throw in the Towel i… https://t.co/fQ5WUn850Q 41 minutes ago