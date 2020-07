Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 5 days ago Blake Shelton announces drive-in theater concert 00:22 Blake Shelton is bringing his drive-in theater concert here to Las Vegas. Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins will also perform. It will be shown at the West Wind Las Vegas Drive-in, which is near Rancho and Carey. Tickets are $115 per vehicle and they go on sale Tuesday, July 14.