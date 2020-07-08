I May Destroy You Has The Year's Best Soundtrack Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

HBO drama *I May Destroy You* is winning plaudits for its impeccable soundtrack.



Michaela Coel's perfectly judged series hones in on the damage done by sexual abuse, a gripping drama that holds a mirror up to society.



Offering something stark and genuinely new, it's leaving a phenomenal impact on viewers, aided by its score.



Diverse but cutting edge, picks include everything from Sweet Female Attitude's UKG banger 'Flowers' through to Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, and Rosalia.



Expertly pieced together, it perfectly accentuates the revolving moods of the series, while standing as a superb playlist in its own right.



Check out I May Destroy You's soundtrack in full below.



