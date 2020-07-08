Bella Hadid Slams Instagram, Accuses Them Of Bullying After Removing Dad's Passport Photo
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Bella Hadid is slamming Instagram for removing her father Mohamed‘s passport photo that she posted on her personal account. Originally, Bella posted the photo to show her Palestinian pride with the caption, “I am proud to be Palestinian.” Later, Bella posted a screen grab of what Instagram sent her. “A message to me from @instagram,” [...]
