|
Jordyn Woods Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Jaden Smith Childhood Pic: “My Brother For Life”
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Hollywood model Jordyn Woods doesn’t need a Thursday to go throwback. The hip-hop vixen went online this week to share a super vintage childhood pic of herself and rap star Jaden Smith. Woods x Throwback On Wednesday, JW hit up Instagram with a must-like shot. The popular entertainer shared the rare pic to celebrate Jaden’s […]
The post Jordyn Woods Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Jaden Smith Childhood Pic: “My Brother For Life” appeared first on .
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this