Fact Check: Is Ellen DeGeneres Dead? Famous Host's Death Trending on Twitter Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The famous host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Ellen DeGeneres was rumored to have died as posts of her death spread around Twitter. The controversial host's death hoax began when talks of her show would be axed began to spread around online. The famous host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Ellen DeGeneres was rumored to have died as posts of her death spread around Twitter. The controversial host's death hoax began when talks of her show would be axed began to spread around online. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Is 'Ellen' Cancelled?



Ellen DeGeneres used to be one of the most beloved TV personalities of the last decade. But she her public image has suffered greatly over the last few months. First, comedians, actors, and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:01 Published 6 days ago Ellen DeGeneres promises to amplify black voices



Ellen DeGeneres has vowed to educate her audience and create change after taking home the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show at the virtual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres among the Daytime Emmy Awards winners



Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres were among the winners at the 2020 Daytime Emmys and Ellen vowed to use her show as a "platform for change" in the future. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this