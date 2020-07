Abel Pintos, Tini, Luciano Pereyra Among 300 Artists to Play Billboard Argentina’s ‘En La Casa Fest’ Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

More than 300 Argentine artists, including superstars Abel Pintos, Tini, Luciano Pereyra, Los Palmeras and Khea, will perform as part of Billboard Argentina’s online Argentina En La Casa (Argentina at Home) fest. 👓 View full article

