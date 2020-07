Jagdeep 'Soorma Bhopali' of Sholay passes away Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Veteran actor Jagdeep, best known for his role in Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer 'Sholay' as Soorma Bhopali has passed away. He was 81. The reason behind his demise is yet to be disclosed. 👓 View full article

