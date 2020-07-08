Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Halloween Kills' Pushed Back a Year Due to Pandemic - Watch the Thrilling Teaser! (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Jamie Lee Curtis is speaking out about the delay of Halloween Kills. The 61-year-old actress confirmed the news that the highly anticipated next film in the Halloween franchise was pushed back by a year amid the pandemic as of Wednesday (July 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Lee Curtis “I am as [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Miss Wisconsin Will Reign for Another Year!

Miss Wisconsin Will Reign for Another Year! 05:02

 With the pandemic still going on, many organizations are adapting to the ever-changing situation, and that is true for the Miss Wisconsin crown. Miss Wisconsin 2019 Alyssa Bohm will reigning for another year and is finding ways to reach her community, even if she cannot be there physically....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Marketers Seek Ad Flexibility Like Digital Platforms Offer: Omnicom’s Sal Candela [Video]

Marketers Seek Ad Flexibility Like Digital Platforms Offer: Omnicom’s Sal Candela

Advertisers are pushing for greater flexibility from their media partners as effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy pressures them to be more resourceful with their spending. That dynamic..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:40Published
Tubi Delivers Audiences Not Reached by Linear TV: Fox’s Marianne Gambelli [Video]

Tubi Delivers Audiences Not Reached by Linear TV: Fox’s Marianne Gambelli

Fox Corp. this year bought video streaming service Tubi to expand its reach outside of linear TV, an acquisition that ended up being exceptionally well timed. Millions of people stuck at home during..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 13:46Published
Rubicon, Telaria Rebrand As ‘Magnite’ With Independence In Mind: CEO Barrett Speaks [Video]

Rubicon, Telaria Rebrand As ‘Magnite’ With Independence In Mind: CEO Barrett Speaks

Just two months after merging, programmatic ad platform Rubicon Project and video management platform Telaria are taking on a new name, Magnite. It is a rebranding that involved hundreds of staff from..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:49Published

Tweets about this