Casanova 2x On 50 Cent’s Pop Smoke Support: “If I Die I Want 50 Cent To Do My Album Too”

Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Casanova 2x On 50 Cent’s Pop Smoke Support: “If I Die I Want 50 Cent To Do My Album Too”New York rapper Casanova 2x can’t believe how much 50 Cent delivered on Pop Smoke’s new Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon album. The hip-hop entertainer went online to applaud the executive producer’s rollout. Casa x 50 On Wednesday, Casanova went to Twitter to shout-out Fif’s involvement in the must-hear album. The mighty […]

