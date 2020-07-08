Casanova 2x On 50 Cent’s Pop Smoke Support: “If I Die I Want 50 Cent To Do My Album Too” Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

New York rapper Casanova 2x can’t believe how much 50 Cent delivered on Pop Smoke’s new Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon album. The hip-hop entertainer went online to applaud the executive producer’s rollout. Casa x 50 On Wednesday, Casanova went to Twitter to shout-out Fif’s involvement in the must-hear album. The mighty […]



The post Casanova 2x On 50 Cent’s Pop Smoke Support: “If I Die I Want 50 Cent To Do My Album Too” appeared first on . New York rapper Casanova 2x can’t believe how much 50 Cent delivered on Pop Smoke’s new Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon album. The hip-hop entertainer went online to applaud the executive producer’s rollout. Casa x 50 On Wednesday, Casanova went to Twitter to shout-out Fif’s involvement in the must-hear album. The mighty […]The post Casanova 2x On 50 Cent’s Pop Smoke Support: “If I Die I Want 50 Cent To Do My Album Too” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 50 Cent Discusses Pop Smoke & What He Really Thinks of the Album | Billboard



50 Cent Discusses Pop Smoke & What He Really Thinks of the Album | Billboard Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 11:54 Published 4 hours ago Pop Smoke’s posthumous album is a work of art, thanks to 50 Cent



50 Cent made sure that the rapper tragically killed five months ago came out with a final work of perfection. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this