|
Casanova 2x On 50 Cent’s Pop Smoke Support: “If I Die I Want 50 Cent To Do My Album Too”
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
New York rapper Casanova 2x can’t believe how much 50 Cent delivered on Pop Smoke’s new Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon album. The hip-hop entertainer went online to applaud the executive producer’s rollout. Casa x 50 On Wednesday, Casanova went to Twitter to shout-out Fif’s involvement in the must-hear album. The mighty […]
The post Casanova 2x On 50 Cent’s Pop Smoke Support: “If I Die I Want 50 Cent To Do My Album Too” appeared first on .
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this