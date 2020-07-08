Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nessa Barrett Speaks Out on Chase Hudson Kiss, Wants to Quit Social Media

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Nessa Barrett is speaking out for the one and only time on all the TikTok drama this week. The 17-year-old shared a statement confirming her kiss with Chase Hudson earlier this year, and has considered quitting social media altogether because of all the hate. “I’m only going to speak on this matter once because there [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Let's unpack the Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson breakup drama

Let's unpack the Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson breakup drama 01:29

 Though TikTok’s top star Charli D’Amelio and herboyfriend Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson broke up backin April, the drama has just begun to unfold.Hudson had been accused of cheating onD’Amelio with Nessa Barrett at the time, butrumors came to a head on July 6.As people began sharing their...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Leslie David Baker of ‘The Office’ is raising money for a Stanley spinoff [Video]

Leslie David Baker of ‘The Office’ is raising money for a Stanley spinoff

The actor, who played Stanley Hudson on the hit series, announced the Kickstarter campaign on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Dying Schoolboy Gets Married With Just Months Left To Live [Video]

Dying Schoolboy Gets Married With Just Months Left To Live

INDIANAPOLIS — A schoolboy has married his girlfriend, after finding out he had just months to live. 18-year-old Chase Smith married his high school girlfriend, Sadie Mills on the 29th of April..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:39Published

Tweets about this