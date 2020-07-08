Nessa Barrett Speaks Out on Chase Hudson Kiss, Wants to Quit Social Media
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Nessa Barrett is speaking out for the one and only time on all the TikTok drama this week. The 17-year-old shared a statement confirming her kiss with Chase Hudson earlier this year, and has considered quitting social media altogether because of all the hate. “I’m only going to speak on this matter once because there [...]
Though TikTok’s top star Charli D’Amelio and herboyfriend Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson broke up backin April, the drama has just begun to unfold.Hudson had been accused of cheating onD’Amelio with Nessa Barrett at the time, butrumors came to a head on July 6.As people began sharing their...